ZEN Kitchen and Bar in New Port Richey launches Valentine's menu

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — A popular New Port Richey chef and a local businessman are coming together in another new restaurant downtown.

Chef Victor Wang is pretty well known in the area—he was the chef at Zen Forrest for 20 years. He's now partnering with businessman Jay Patel to bring ZEN Kitchen and Bar downtown.

They've only been open for about five months. The restaurant specializes in pan-Asian food, plus sushi, and was originally going to open on Davis Island, but a strategic offer made this area appealing.

They said butter chicken is their most popular dish on the menu.

"I thought there was a need for Indian food in this area. There's nothing," Patel said. "So when people come here, and they try it for the first time, they've never had anything like it, so you know they get addicted."

ZEN Kitchen is also taking reservations for their Valentine's menu.

"So the Valentine's menu, the aphrodisiac menu, it's become a tradition. I think I started it about 17-18 years ago, and it's five courses, as the whole menu is meant for sharing," Patel said.

