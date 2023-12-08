WPBA celebrates 13 years of Grinch-themed charity event

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — The West Pasco Business Association is celebrating 13 years of its annual How the Grinch Saved Christmas event.

The event is a community effort that helps support families who have suffered a loss or tragedy this year. Their goal is to raise $50,000 to help spread some holiday cheer to those in need.

"The people get to see and touch those families. They get to know them, they get to hear their stories of what's going on in their life," said Barry Horvath with the association. "We can't give enough presents and money to these families for all the challenges they may be facing. But just coming in a room, seeing 450 people gather on your behalf, just makes their whole experience brighter for the holidays."

The event is Friday, Dec. 8, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. in New Port Richey.

If you'd like to help, there's still time: click here for more information.