Woman injured after being hit by, stuck under armored vehicle: Pasco Fire Rescue

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — A woman was injured on Tuesday after she was hit and then stuck underneath an armored vehicle, Pasco County Fire Rescue said.

Officials said it happened in a parking lot near the intersection of State Road 52 and Little Road in New Port Richey.

After she was hit, her legs became stuck under the vehicle, according to fire rescue.

Firefighters freed her, and she was transported as a trauma alert. The extent of her injuries is not known at this time.

Pasco Fire Rescue

Story developing, refresh for updates. Stay with ABC Action News for the latest.