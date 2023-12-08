Watch Now
NewsPasco County

Actions

Woman arrested for DUI manslaughter after crash kills man in Tampa: FHP

Police lights
Jaromir Chalabala
Police lights
Posted at 12:13 PM, Dec 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-08 12:13:51-05

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — A woman was arrested after a crash killed a man in Tampa Thursday night.

The Florida Highway Patrol said Solanch Quintanilla Coca, 30, was driving a Toyota RAV4 east on State Road 54 near Starkey Boulevard around 9:20 p.m.

Officials said she then overtook and collided with the back of a Jeep Wrangler, resulting in a crash. The Jeep's driver, a 25-year-old man, was ejected from the vehicle. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

The victim passed away from his injuries at a local hospital.

FHP said Coca was later arrested by troopers for DUI manslaughter. She was booked into the Pasco County Jail.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News Plus 1280x720.png

Local News & Weather. Watch Live and Free 24/7.