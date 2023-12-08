Woman arrested for DUI manslaughter after crash kills man in Tampa: FHP

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — A woman was arrested after a crash killed a man in Tampa Thursday night.

The Florida Highway Patrol said Solanch Quintanilla Coca, 30, was driving a Toyota RAV4 east on State Road 54 near Starkey Boulevard around 9:20 p.m.

Officials said she then overtook and collided with the back of a Jeep Wrangler, resulting in a crash. The Jeep's driver, a 25-year-old man, was ejected from the vehicle. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

The victim passed away from his injuries at a local hospital.

FHP said Coca was later arrested by troopers for DUI manslaughter. She was booked into the Pasco County Jail.