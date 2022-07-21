West Pasco softball team heads to World Series

WEST PASCO — There’s a team of nine and 10-year-old softball players in West Pasco who are trying to accomplish something that hasn’t been done in 40 years — win a championship.

After winning district and state titles in fastpitch softball, the West Paso All-Star Angels are now representing all of Florida in the Dixie Softball World Series in Alexandria Louisiana.

From the pitching, to the hitting, to the fielding, this fierce group of competitors said there’s nothing they can’t do.

Kelsey, the catcher, has a good luck charm, her grandmother Sue Fortner. She was on the last West Pasco softball team to win the World Series back in 1981.

“It’s just so strange to look back and look at the pictures and look back at everything just to think that she is actually going to go through the exact same thing I did,” said Fortner.

These girls say they aren’t just looking forward to running the bases but running around a whole new part of the country.

They aren’t just playing for each other but for their family, friends and all of Pasco County.

“I’m a little nervous but I know with my team they won’t let me down,” said player Katie Childs.

No matter how many runs cross the plate, these girls say they’re going to have so much fun.

Coach Andrew Barger said he couldn’t be more proud.

“Its not something that happens every year where we are sending teams to the World Series; it's a very hard thing to do because there are so many great teams throughout the state of Florida, when one team does make it, it s a big deal,” said Barger.

The tournament begins July 30, when they will take on Team Texas.

The team said besides all the hard work on the field practicing; they’ve also been working hard off the field trying to raise money for the trip.

They are trying to raise $20,000 for hotels, uniforms, meals, etc. For more information, click here.