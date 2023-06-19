Wesley Chapel woman charged with DUI after driving wrong-way, crashing into police SUV: FHP

A Wesley Chapel woman is facing a DUI charge after she drove the wrong way and crashed into a police SUV early Monday morning in Dade City, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

An incident report from FHP said the suspect Sherri Jent, 56, was driving a Ford Edge northbound in the southbound lanes of 7th Street from U.S. 301.

A Dade City Police Officer said he was driving a marked Chevy Tahoe southbound on 7th Street, approaching 301, when he saw Jent coming toward him. The report said the officer turned on his emergency lights in an effort to get Jent's attention, but she continued and crashed head-on into his SUV.

The crash happened sometime before 2 a.m. Just after that time, the report said police requested FHP assistance and the trooper arrived at the scene just after 3 a.m.

After the impact, FHP said Jent was taken to Advent Health Dade City for treatment.

The officer told FHP Jent displayed signs of impairment that included slurred speech, glassy watery eyes and breath that smelled like alcohol. The trooper said in the report there was an open container of "Vendange Chardonnay" in plain sight in the center console of Jent's vehicle.

The trooper went to Advent Health, where they spoke with Jent. The trooper said in the report that Jent displayed the same signs of impairment reported by the officer.

The trooper read Jent her rights at 3:29 a.m. According to the report, at that time, Jent requested her attorney and refused to perform field sobriety tests. She was placed under arrest at 3:39 a.m.

A blood sample was taken from Jent and the results are pending, FHP said.

FHP did not release information on injuries sustained in the crash.