Wesley Chapel mother who lost son in drunk driving crash asks others to act

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. — A Wesley Chapel mother who lost her 26-year-old son in a drunk driving crash is urging others to take action against this preventable crime.

Sharon Hall lost her son, Louis, on September 5, 2008. She said her son was a passenger in a vehicle. The driver was impaired and drinking.

The crash happened on the Selmon Expressway in Tampa.

"It was great to see him have a focus and a sense of direction and then his life was taken away. It's been a long time, 15 years is a long time just to know how much life he has missed in those years," said Sharon Hall.

Hall is the program manager for Mothers Against Drunk Driving. It's the largest non-profit organization working to end drunk driving, a preventable crime.

"If you're hosting a party or entertaining family, doesn't matter who it is, make sure you have a plan for people if you see them drinking too much," said Hall.

Sharon Hall

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said buzzed driving is prevalent over Thanksgiving due in part to cultural phenomena like “Blackout Wednesday” (also known as "Drinksgiving"), which highlights and even encourages the heavy consumption of alcohol and drugs throughout this holiday weekend. Impaired-driving-related crashes spike during the Thanksgiving holiday season.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office posted a message on its social media pages. Deputies are urging people to never drink and drive. Instead, designate a driver, use a ride-sharing service, or refrain from drinking if you plan to drive.

"Help us stop this 100% preventable crime," said Hall.

"I don't want people to see a sad story or pity us who have lost loved ones in impaired driving crashes. We want people to recognize something can be done about this and it's up to all of us to make a difference."

Nationwide, AAA projects the third-busiest Thanksgiving on record, with an estimated 49.1 million Americans forecast to take a road trip. Combining cocktails with crowded roads can be deadly. During the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, from 2017-2021, more than 830 people died in crashes involving a drunk driver.

Tow to Go is active from 6 p.m. Wednesday, November 22nd to 6 a.m. Monday, November 27th. It is available in FL, GA, IA, MI, ND, NE, TN, WI, CO (Denver), NC (Charlotte), IN (Fort Wayne/South Bend). It is free and available to AAA members and non-members.

TOW TO GO GUIDELINES

