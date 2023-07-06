VIDEO: Two women alert homeowner to fire after fireworks reignited

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — A Ring camera captured two ladies frantically knocking on a homeowner's door after seeing a fire in the driveway of a Port Richey home.

The fire happened around 11:00 p.m. on the Fourth of July.

Shawna Clay said she was inside her home with her son when she got an alert from her Ring doorbell.

"They’re knocking on my window and everything, and I’m just like, who is it? They’re like, your trash is on fire, so I come bolting out the door, and soon as I opened it, I could see the flames," said Clay.

Clay said she ran to get the garden hose still in the front yard. The two ladies got in their car and left.

"I’m just blessed that they stopped. You could tell they stopped frantically. They were at like an angle to my mailbox; their doors were still open as they’re up banging on the door," said Clay.

Clay said earlier that evening; her family lit off fireworks. She sprayed them with the hose and waited a little before entering.

"I probably didn't drench it, but we definitely sprayed over the top of it. I sprayed over the grass," said Clay.

Fire departments, including Hillsborough County Fire Rescue, said all fireworks, used and unused, should be completely submerged in a bucket of water for at least 2 hours. Once saturated, place them in a garbage bag (double bag if possible), then place them in the household trash, not the recycling bin.

Clay urges people to be cautious around fireworks. Clay has this message for the ladies who saved her home and possibly her life.

"At least come back by my house; I would love to take you to dinner. I definitely want to hug you. I just want to tell you that definitely one of our guardian angels steered you this way. We’re so blessed that you stopped," said Clay.

"You’re heroes in my eyes, and I will always be thankful and always be blessed."