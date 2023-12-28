Victims cleaned out by dry cleaner finally get their clothes back

LAND O LAKES — After waiting months to get their clothes back from the 1.99 Cleaners in Land O Lakes, customers finally have some answers: they are going to have to pick up their clothes from jail.

“I've been coming here for years, maybe five or six years,” said David Rulon, standing outside the now-closed $1.99 Cleaners on Land O Lakes Blvd.

Rulon still has the ticket stubs from his last drop-off.

“On November 10, I came in, they said they were going to be ready that Tuesday, November 14. [I] came back on that Tuesday, everything was closed up, clothes were held hostage, so you come to the cleaners, you get taken by the cleaners,” said Rulon.

Rulon said the timing couldn’t have been worse, he had dropped off 13 shirts that he was planning to wear throughout the holidays.

“Big Seminole’s fan, all of my button-down Seminole shirts were in there, so I couldn’t really flout them during the championship game against Louisville that we won,” said Rulon.

Rulon had paid the $57 dollar dry cleaning fee up front, but it wasn’t the money he was worried about, he wanted to know where his clothes were. He was one of many angry victims to contact the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office.

“So I got an email yesterday morning letting us know, letting me know, that I can set up an appointment with Pasco County Sheriff and get my garments back, my 13 shirts,” said Rulon.

Rulon said it’s been frustrating, but even more so disappointing, that a business so many trusted could do this to their customers.

“We’ve been here a long time doing this with these people, I’d like to see some sort of justice,” said Rulon.

ABC Action News reached out to $1.99 Cleaners for an explanation, but they were unable to be reached.

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office said their investigation is still ongoing. No arrests have been made at this time.

If anyone feels like they are a victim in this case, go to PascoSheriff.com/CleanersInvestigation.