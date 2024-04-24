Pasco training program gives veteran second chance at success after decades of struggling

PASCO COUNTY, Fla — For half of his life, addiction and crime controlled Joseph Melendez’s life.

“I spent 31 years in and out of drug holes. It took me 31 years to hit rock bottom,” he said.

The Navy veteran was in prison for 26 years, but now he says he’s been sober almost as long.

“That doesn’t mean anything because I’m still an addict. You never graduate. You are always in recovery.”

Even though Joseph has done so much to stay on the right path, his past is always there.

“Florida does not forgive or forget. I’m a habitual violent offender. I cannot own a water gun.”

His criminal record has made it tough to find work and even a place to live.

“I’m 68 years old I couldn’t even qualify for senior citizens' homes because they are afraid I’m going to rob the old people. But those are the prices I pay. I take responsibility for what I did.”

Joseph has gone through job training before, but at AmSkills in Pasco County, he says he found the encouragement and direction he needed from instructors like Gary Robinson.

“Don’t just sit and just wonder. Dream big. Reach out. Ask for help. There’s help there to be had,” said Robinson.

AmSkills teaches manufacturing skills to anyone looking for a career, from high school grads to the homeless, to people like Joseph who are saddled with a criminal record.

“I’ve had the door closed on me from McDonalds, Wendy’s. The creepiest jobs. And I kept knocking only because I got bills to pay. I’m not going back to robbing,” said Melendez.

AmSkills not only trains people but connects them with companies and interviews.

Joseph is set to start a job with Pasco County Utilities, and even at his age, he’s just fine with his new position as a mechanic trainee.

“They are giving me a shot. They are paying me $19. It’s not bad. I won’t own a Mercedes but I’m ok with that,” said Melendez.

Joseph says his success can be summed up one three words, and he hopes everyone will follow them.

“Don’t give up. Don’t give up. Don’t give up.”

