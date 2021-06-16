Troopers searching for suspect vehicle involved in deadly hit-and-run

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Troopers are searching for the suspect vehicle involved in a deadly hit-and-run Tuesday evening.

Florida Highway Patrol said the incident happened in the 27000 block of Robin Roost Lane around 5:45 p.m. A gray Nissan hit a 64-year-old victim who was on a mobility scooter trying to get the mail.

The vehicle left the area and the victim died from their injuries, FHP said.

Florida Highway Patrol This is a photo of the suspect vehicle

Anyone with information on the incident or the suspect vehicle is asked to contact FHP by calling *FHP or 813-558-1800. Persons with information may also contact Crime Stoppers by calling 800-873-TIPS or **TIPS.