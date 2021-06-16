Troopers searching for suspect vehicle involved in deadly hit-and-run

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Troopers are searching for the suspect vehicle involved in a deadly hit-and-run Tuesday evening.
Florida Highway Patrol said the incident happened in the 27000 block of Robin Roost Lane around 5:45 p.m. A gray Nissan hit a 64-year-old victim who was on a mobility scooter trying to get the mail.
The vehicle left the area and the victim died from their injuries, FHP said.
Anyone with information on the incident or the suspect vehicle is asked to contact FHP by calling *FHP or 813-558-1800. Persons with information may also contact Crime Stoppers by calling 800-873-TIPS or **TIPS.