Troopers searching for hit-and-run driver after crash in Pasco County

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Troopers are searching for a hit-and-run driver after crashing into another car stopped at a red light on Sunday.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the suspect was driving a Ford Escape north on De Cubellis Road around 12:20 p.m. when he failed to stop and hit a Nissan Altima at the intersection of Ridge Road.

The driver of the Escape then continued north on De Cubellis Road until he failed to negotiate a curve in the road. The SUV then left the road and overturned several times. The driver ran away on foot after the SUV came to a final rest.

The driver of the Nissan, 66, was uninjured.

Troopers said the suspected driver had a cobra tattoo on his right leg and a cast on his left arm.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the driver should call *FHP (*347) or Crime Stoppers at **TIPS.