Trinity upholstery star Melissa Terese revives and restores your favorite furniture

The designer also offers DIY upholstery and design workshops
Melissa Terese
Posted at 5:32 AM, Apr 13, 2023
TRINITY, Fla. — Melissa Terese is an artist, a craftswoman and a reviver of family treasures.

"I treat all of my clients' furniture like it's mine," said the owner of Melissa Terese Upholstery and Design Studio in Trinity.

Gifted at the lost art of upholstery, Terese and her talented staff revive and restore chairs, sofas and more, all sizes big and small.

She also hosts upholstery workshops both in person and online. She guides newcomers as they get hands-on with their own projects.

"I do feel like it's my responsibility to pass on this art," she said.

Terese's design studio features an array of services (home decor, wallpaper, painting and more), and she offers free estimates and consultations.

