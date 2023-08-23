Trinity couple chases Willy Wonka dreams with freeze-dried candy business

TRINITY, Fla. — Jimmie Sue and Russ Ellis have Willy Wonka dreams.

The sweet minds behind Just Be Me Creations are "re-inventing" traditional candy with a freeze-dried twist.

"What we do is take something old and make it new and exciting again," said Ellis, who first heard about the freeze-dried candy process at a boutique in Tennessee.

The candy makers create puffed-out, super crunchy versions of old favorites using a special oven that pulls moisture from such faves as sour candies, candy corn, mints, and more.

Although the effect is essentially a reworked candy that's airier, crunchier, and lighter than before, freeze-dried candy has the same amount of calories as the original version.

To order their freeze-dried candy online, click here.