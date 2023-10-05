Trial date set for Pasco County activist's suit against city, former leaders

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — After four motions to dismiss the case, the civil suit between New Port Richey activist Marlowe Jones and several current and former city leaders is now going to trial on Nov. 4, 2024.

Jones is suing the City of New Port Richey, its manager, the former mayor, the former police chief, and several former officers for "wrongful prosecution" and "emotional distress," among other things.

In July of 2020, Jones was accused of pushing a police officer at a protest.

He was later charged with battery on a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest. But body camera footage from that night didn't paint the same picture.

In May of 2022, a jury acquitted Jones of those charges, and Jones later filed his suit.

"What is it like for you heading towards another jury trial, but you're on the other side this time?" asked ABC Action News In-depth Reporter Rochelle Alleyne.

"It's different. A criminal trial is scary. When I was going through that criminal trial, I'll tell you, Rochelle, it was probably one of the scariest things I've ever done in my life," said Jones.

Despite the memories from the past, Jones also added that he's going into this new trial with confidence. And ultimately, he believes justice will swing in his favor.

"We're moving towards justice, and it's going in the right direction. And finally, after all these years, we're going to have our day in court," he said.

In our coverage of this case, most of those connected to it have declined to comment as it works its way through the legal system.

So far, the only person that ABC Action News has heard from is an attorney for the city's former mayor, who told us his client "categorically denies the allegations against him."