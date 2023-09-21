Watch Now
Pasco tree trimmer in critical condition after chainsaw hits power line

Posted at 10:44 AM, Sep 21, 2023
LUTZ, Fla. — A tree trimmer is fighting for his life after hitting a power line with a chainsaw Thursday morning.

Pasco Fire Rescue said they were called to the scene on the 21000 block of Northwood Drive in Lutz around 9:15 a.m.

When firefighters arrived, they found the bucket truck the trimmer had been working from in flames. Firefighters worked to extinguish the fire, and the victim was airlifted to a hospital.

Pasco Fire Rescue said the man was in critical condition when he was taken to the hospital.

