DADE CITY, Fla. — One person was injured Wednesday afternoon when a train and a pickup truck collided in Pasco County.

The green Ford pickup truck ended up on the side of the tracks after the impact with the train near an intersection. The train was stopped at the scene of the accident.

Pasco Fire Rescue said the injured person was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

No further information had been provided as of 1:30 p.m.