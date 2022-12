ODESSA, Fla. — Pasco County Sheriff's Office confirmed all lanes are closed at SR 54 and Lakepoint Parkway in Odessa due to a severe crash that sent four people to the hospital Thursday afternoon.

Pasco Fire Rescue said two adults and two children suffered life-threatening injuries. Officials said the two adults were transported to the hospital by ground and one child was flown from the scene.

Drivers are asked to use an alternate route while PCSO investigates the crash.