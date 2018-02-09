Three suspects in stolen RV arrested after ramming deputy cruiser in Pasco County

Three suspects in a stolen RV were apprehended after they rammed a deputy cruiser in Pasco County.

Around 9:30 a.m. Friday, deputies were in pursuit of the suspects who fled from an attempted traffic stop in the stolen RV in the Beacon Woods, Hudson area.

The same suspects were also wanted in reference to a shoplifting call at Walmart.

Two of the suspects bailed from the RV, and the driver continued on U.S. 19.

When the driver tried to drive onto hospital property, a sergeant tried to block the RV with the agency SUV.

The suspect rammed the cruiser, but deputies successfully apprehended them.

The deputies are all ok and the suspects are facing charges.