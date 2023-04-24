Three Brothers New York Pizza keeps kindness on the menu for people in need

Three Brothers New York Pizza has a reputation for really good food — and really good people.

"We're like a Mom and Pop shop back in New York," said owner Sean Marsiglia. "Everybody's just trying to help each other. That's what we're all about."

The local pizzeria, which has three locations across Tampa Bay, made national news during the pandemic for a giant act of kindness: helping families through a tough time by giving two free slices of pizza to any child that came into the shop.

But their kindness didn't stop there. They're always giving back to veteran groups, churches, hospitals and more.

Sean Daly

On May 16, they'll raise money for foster kids and people experiencing homelessness at the Three Brothers Odessa location.

Beloved former big-leaguers pitcher David Wells and catcher Toby Hall will be celebrity bartending from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at an event open to the public.

Proceeds will benefit two local groups: Forgotten Angels, which supports and houses area foster children who have aged out of the system, and Gospel, Inc., a community offering support and work opportunities for the formerly homeless.

For more on the May 16 event, click here.