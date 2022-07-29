The Perfect Brew: Coffee roaster's mission to support local at all costs

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — When you first meet Jeremy Denny, the owner of Beast Master Coffee Crafter, you can tell straight off that he loves coffee and wants to share his passion with everyone he meets.

On a hot and humid morning, while the sun was still low on the horizon, we sampled some coffee and chatted with Denny as his massive coffee roaster heated up.

"My whole idea was to go into the market and educate people on a nutritional and a growing level," Denny said. "What creates good coffee from the farm and processing it? What maintains the health of it? And, how do you keep that coffee fresh? And, that's our three directives; healthy farms, healthy coffee, keeping it fresh."

Denny was a chef in another life, traveling the world to perfect his skills. But, he soon realized coffee was his passion and opened Beast Master Coffee Crafter.

"We customize every single coffee from the farm to the person, and we focus on health sustainability and getting it from proper viticulture, rainfall, elevation, all the factors that make good coffee grown properly," Denny said. "We roast it to have higher polyphenols; that's less carcinogenic."

Denny said he has about 60 accounts, from small locally owned bakeries to local breweries. Of course, he could expand and make more money. But that's not his focus.

"We go into no franchises just cause I like the mom and pop feel and help people grow their businesses," Denny said.

Once an order comes in, the coffee beans are fresh roasted and shipped out.

Health and wellness are also something Denny works to incorporate into everything he does. Recently, he teamed up with a local mushroom farmer.

"We have about four or five different blends of mushroom coffees; we get them in fresh, cut them down, dry them in house, powder them in house, and blend them in house," Denny said. "We process everything here."

Denny tells ABC Action News reporter Michael Paluska that more people are buying his coffee for its flavor and health benefits.

"Coffee is definitely one of them. It's one thing that a lot of people that drink coffee do every day," Denny said. "If you're gonna put something in your body every day, why don't you improve that one thing."