Tennis player serving up inspiration at age 100

HUDSON — In tennis, you’re used to hearing the score 15-love or 30-love, but what about 100-love? Well, that sums up Friday’s match in Hudson, as one of the players turned 100 years old.

Watching Teddy Spodarek crash the net, you would think he’s been playing the sport his entire life.

“I started tennis when I was 75,” said Spodarek of New Port Richey.

Teddy’s backhand looks as strong as ever, but he admits he lost some velocity when he reached his mid-90s.

“I dropped down a little bit; I’m not as good as I used to be; my balance is a little off,” said Spodarek.

Teddy is still out there three times a week, playing doubles against seniors 30 years younger and, in some cases, 30 steps slower.

“And whoever shows up we play whoever is here,” said Spodarek.

You could say Teddy has become a hall of famer at Veterans Memorial Public Park. Friday was the celebration of a hall of fame life as Teddy celebrated his centennial birthday.

He was joined by three of his children and dozens of friends, but the party only lasted a few minutes; after all, there was a match to be won.

Playing alongside him on this special day was his daughter.

So what’s the secret to his longevity? “I got a nice girlfriend that gave me energy,” said Spodarek.