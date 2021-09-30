Tech companies flocking to Tampa Bay region

With cyber-attacks shutting down major businesses and costing companies millions, Zachary Elkenberry is here to help.

He is CEO of Hook Security.

“Gone are the days of Nigerian princes asking for money with a lot of misspellings. Although that still happens. Today these attacks are much more sophisticated," said Elkenberry.

With his business growing Hook Security relocated from South Carolina and became one of the dozens of tech companies to call the Tampa Bay region home.

“The infrastructure is here for start-up companies like ourselves to actually thrive. There’s access to capital. There’s access to talent. There’s access to markets. There’s a growing place you can feel it in the air," said Elkenberry.

Last month Forbes listed Tampa as number one in the nation on its list of emerging tech cities.

They report more than 50 software and IT companies are here with Tampa accounting for more than 25% of Florida’s tech jobs.

“We have companies that are coming to Florida. Relocating to Florida. We have companies that are growing and expanding here," said Linda Olson.

Olson leads Tampa Bay Wave, a non-profit that supports tech companies.

“People can find out that not only is this is a place where they can get the talent and the capital they need. But this is a place that’s open and welcome where they want to help these companies grow and expand," she said.

Olson says the attention to the recent run of championships is helping our area’s profile too.

And what these companies bring is good for everyone.

“What is special about tech companies is they can grow big and fast and they can create lots of high-wage jobs," said Olson.

Last year tech companies supported by Tampa Bay Wave raised almost $100 million in venture capital.