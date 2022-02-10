Teacher suffers 'grave injuries' after being hit, trapped under car at Anclote High: Fire Rescue

HOLIDAY, Fla. — Pasco County Fire Rescue said an Anclote High School teacher suffered "grave injuries" on Thursday morning after they were hit and trapped underneath a vehicle.

Officials said the teacher was freed and taken to a nearby hospital. The teacher's injuries are critical, fire rescue said.

Drivers in the area are asked to use extreme caution as first responders work and students arrive at the school. The school is located at 1540 Sweetbriar Drive in Holiday.

No other information has been released at this time.

