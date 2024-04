LAND O' LAKES, Fla. — A Tampa motorcyclist was killed in a Land O’ Lakes crash on Sunday after he struck a utility pole, authorities said.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the 35-year-old victim was riding a Yamaha motorcycle southbound on Ehren Cutoff at a high rate of speed at about 9:35 a.m.

At the intersection of Tower Road, the motorcyclist lost control of the bike and left the roadway, striking a utility pole.

He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.