Tampa families looking for inflation relief

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Several families showed up at Stanley Park in Dade City Thursday, looking for relief from the high cost of groceries.

“Especially the meat. Is going to skyrocket. It used to be maybe $7, $8, $9. Now it’s almost $20. Just one pack. Which is crazy,” said single mother Jeisa Santini.

Santini got a ride here to get free food as part of a program with Farm Share and the Pasco Sheriff’s Office.

She says keeping up with inflation has been tough, especially at the grocery store.

“Especially my two boys. They are hyper. They are constantly eating like they are two grown men in the house. I’m like your mommy cannot be cooking this many times in one day,” said Santini.

The Sheriff’s Office says they are doing this food giveaway in places around Pasco County where they see the need.

“If you don’t have money to buy food, lack of money, lack of food, It just trickles down to stress. Stress can lead to arguments. Arguments can lead to fights or whatever. It’s all connected, and if we can insert ourselves somewhere to help before it becomes a problem, that’s what we are doing,” said Inspector Arthur Madden.

Inflation in the US hit a 40-year-high last year, and it’s still relatively high everywhere at 3%.

And while it’s partly slowed because of interest rate hikes, WalletHub found the Tampa area’s inflation rate is well above the average at 9%.

That involves housing costs, gas prices, and, yes, groceries.

“A lot of it has to do with how many more people have come to Tampa since the beginning of the pandemic. More of a demand, less of a supply which essentially is what inflation is all about,” said WalletHub analyst Jill Gonzalez.

Florida Gulf Coast University economist Shelton Weeks says there will be a mixed bag of price changes in all aspects of life, including products at the grocery store.

“We will see some products that are going to have their prices soften and maybe return to lower levels and others that are going to remain elevated,” said Weeks.

Weeks says eggs are an example of something that’s gone back down in price.

Part of the fluctuation is related to supply and demand and the cost of labor.

He says the best way to approach the current economy is to watch your spending still.

“Look for those opportunities to save where you can. Maybe consider making substitutions in your consumption pattern. One of the things we are seeing nationally is that the sales of store brands have really surged in the face of this inflation,” said Weeks.

WalletHub’s analyst says we will see relief by the end of the year.

“A year ago is when inflation was at its highest point: 9% last June, 3% this June, but it still feels like it has a grip on us. Hopefully, by next year we can say inflation is a thing of the past for now, but it is certainly frustrating,” said Gonzalez.

Meanwhile, as the car line continues and more food is handed out, those who can stock their panties say they appreciate the help.