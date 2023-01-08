Tampa Bay area basketball player dies following asthma attack

PASCO COUNTY, Fla — On the basketball court and in the game of life, 12-year-old Develin Robinson Jr. was known for many traits.

"He was funny," said teammate Sammie Manning.

"[He was] loveable, great personality," said Outlaws Basketball Assistant Coach Brian Soldano.

"He was a good friend; he was a good player," said teammate Kaedyn Ratcliff.

Develin Jr. was also known by many nicknames—chief among them was "Two Times."

"[There's] Develin Senior and Develin Junior, so he's 'Two Times.' 'He's a second,'" said Soldano.

But according to his family, his most important titles were "son" and "brother."

These days, they're names that evoke a wave of memories from the Robinson family—who tells ABC Action News that the budding ball player's life was cut short on December 30th after he had a bad asthma attack a few days earlier.

So to honor Develin Junior, the travel basketball team called The Outlaws, which his father started for him two years ago— gathered Saturday to play in his name.

"He loved basketball and that's why we're doing drills that he loved right now. That's why we're picking drills that he wanted to do, that are his favorite drills," said Soldano.

And Soldano adds that Develin Jr.'s memory and legacy will carry far beyond today's game.

"We all love him and he's not going to be forgotten. And I hope the family can cope the best that they can during these difficult times," he said.

Those who love the Robinsons say they've started a Gofundme to help his family pay bills and care for themselves as they navigate Develin Jr.'s loss.