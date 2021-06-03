SUV slams into Pasco County gym

An SUV smashed into a Pasco County gym early Wednesday morning.

Florida Highway Patrol said the SUV slammed into the Cycle Bar gym off State Road 54 and Little Road around midnight Wednesday.

The driver of the SUV then backed out of the broken front window and drove away. FHP said no one was hurt.

"Last night at about 12:03 a.m. a driver drove through our lobby. Pasco deputies were the first to respond. I arrived on the scene devastated to see what happened to our studio. The members and staff are heartbroken as our studio is a lot of people’s happy place and getaway. Right now, we are assessing all the damages down and will be figuring out what we need to get fixed ASAP in order to reopen. Our community has been so supportive and we know we will bounce back even stronger," said Anthony Triana, the general manager.

Troopers say they believe the SUV from the video is a Ford Explorer and probably has front-end damage.

The SUV was last seen traveling west on Bear Landing Way.