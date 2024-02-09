Suncoast Richey Theatre brings history, community arts to New Port Richey

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — Back in the 1920s, Thomas Meighan had a vision that New Port Richey would be the Hollywood of the East.

Meighan was an actor who starred in a lot of silent movies at the time.

Part of his vision included what is now named the Richey Suncoast Theatre. The theatre was built in 1925 to show Meighan's work.

Today, it's a place for the arts to come alive.

From plays, musicals and comedy shows, there's certainly something for everyone.

"Buildings like these need to be preserved because it's unusual, sometimes in a small downtown area, to have a big cultural facility like this," Angela Sarabia, President of the Board of Directors of the Richey Suncoast Theatre, said. "But it brings life to a community. So you're not just coming down here to shop. You're coming down here to see art, and you're coming down here to see art created by your neighbors."

The Richey Suncoast Theatre is a nonprofit mostly run by volunteers.

They hold auditions for all of their shows, which are open to anyone who wants to take part.

"We have rolling auditions, and everybody from the community, outside of the community is more than welcome," Kate Connolly, board member for the Richey Suncoast Theatre, said. "A lot of new people have joined our productions and enjoyed it a lot and got to learn a lot."

The next show, Silent Sky, begins on March 15 and highlights the work of women astronomers in the early 1900s.