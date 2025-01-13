Stop work order placed on apartments flooded and repaired after Hurricane Helene

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — The City of New Port Richey placed a stop work order on four apartment units for violating city ordinance.

ABC Action News reporter Michael Paluska first investigated this story following a tip from one of the tenants. When we met Justin Kearns at his apartment, we saw buckets of patio porch paint outside his door. Kearns said the property management company didn't install new flooring but only painted the concrete slab.

"I want someone to be accountable. You know, someone needs to," Kearns told Paluska.

He has lived in the unit for more than a decade. He has a toddler and worries about his child's safety.

"What was it like when you walked in and saw the concrete floors painted with patio porch paint?" Paluska asked.

"Immediately, I thought that this wasn't right. This isn't right. We don't want our son, you know, running on this on this floor. They said that it was just like having ceramic tile or terrazzo floors. I disagree," Kearns said. "I had gotten a message from the maintenance the maintenance lady saying there should be no reason why you couldn't start moving stuff back in."

So far, Kearns has not moved back in. But his neighbor Frank Famulari did.

His concrete floors and neighbors in the unit across from him were also painted. We toured all three and were told by the tenants that none of the cabinets in the kitchen or bathroom submerged by the floodwaters were removed and replaced with new ones.

"It was just a disaster. I got sick. I mean, the black mold that grew. The worst part was here, behind the wall, black mold. So, is it still there? I don't know," Fumalari said. "It has to be corrected, not only here but all over. You know, people do the right thing and don't cut corners. Do the right thing by us. You know, we pay rent, we've been here, we are like family, and we take care of each other. We take care of this neighborhood."

Paluska talked over the phone to two people who work for House Huntin Realty. Paluska asked why they didn't pull permits to make the repairs. We were told they wanted to get tenants back in their homes as soon as possible and would work with code enforcement to make the proper repairs.

"We'll see how it goes. If I gotta move, I gotta move," Fumalari said. "I trust in God. I trust in God."

The City Manager for New Port Richey told Paluska they take these types of matters very seriously for the safety of tenants and will follow up with the property management company and owner to ensure any repairs that need to be completed through the permitting process are done.