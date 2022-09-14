Steel from World Trade Center North Tower donated to Pasco County Fire Rescue

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — A piece of New York history has been donated to the Pasco County Fire Rescue (PCFR) during a ceremony on Tuesday, thanks to The Tunnel to Towers Foundation.

Steel from the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center North Tower will be displayed at PCFR headquarters.

The gift will be held inside a custom wooden case built by Vick Brown using materials donated by Firefighters Charities of Pasco. PCFR stated that the donation "honors the victims of the 9/11 terrorist attacks."

Pasco County Fire Rescue

The ceremony was held at the "Let Us Do Good Village" in Land O' Lakes, which is a neighborhood that reserves mortgage-free homes for severely injured members of the military or first responders, as well as Gold Star and Fallen First Responder families.