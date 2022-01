TRINITY, Fla. — Starkey Farm in Trinity is famous for blueberries, but its strawberry reputation is growing.

This harvest season, families are invited to come out (10730 Lake Blanche Dr., Trinity), grab a bucket and "U-pick" strawberries on the gorgeous property.

Strawberries are $5 a pound.

Starkey Farm has five acres dedicated to strawberries, so the fruit goes fast. Follow them on Facebook (here) and Instagram (here) for upcoming picking days.