Spring Hill shooting leaves 1 dead, 2 injured: PCSO

SPRING HILL, Fla. — One person is dead and two more were injured during a shooting just before midnight on Wednesday.

The Pasco County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) said the shooting occurred near Bathurst Avenue in Spring Hill. A preliminary investigation revealed that two men were in an argument that escalated and resulted in one of them getting shot. A second man and a boy were also shot during the incident.

The first man and the boy were taken to a local hospital for treatment. The second man passed away.

PCSO said the two men involved in the argument knew each other, and the suspect is currently detained. They added that there is no threat to the public since they believe it was an isolated incident.

Authorities did not release any information on the age or conditions of those injured.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.