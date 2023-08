SPRING HILL, Fla. — A 40-year-old Spring Hill man died Wednesday morning in a single-vehicle crash as he drove in Hurricane Idalia storm conditions, the highway patrol said.

FHP said the man was driving on St. Joe Road too fast for the storm conditions when he lost control around 6:15 a.m.

The Ford Ranger he was driving left the road and crashed into a tree. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to FHP, he was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.