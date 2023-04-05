Skydiver dies after hard landing in Zephyrhills

ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. — A skydiver from Ohio died on Wednesday after he suffered severe injuries in a hard landing, according to city officials.

Thomas Barrett, 27, was diving solo and experienced a hard landing during a "swooping" maneuver, officials said. He was taken to Lakeland Regional Hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly after 4 p.m. Officials said police officers were called to Skydive City just after 3 p.m.

According to officials, Barrett was listed as an experienced diver on waiver records with more than 1,000 prior jumps.