Skydiver dies after hard landing in Zephyrhills

The 27-year-old from Ohio was listed as an experienced diver
Posted at 6:42 AM, Apr 05, 2023
ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. — A skydiver from Ohio died on Wednesday after he suffered severe injuries in a hard landing, according to city officials. 

Thomas Barrett, 27, was diving solo and experienced a hard landing during a "swooping" maneuver, officials said. 

He was taken to Lakeland Regional Hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly after 4 p.m. 

Officials said police officers were called to Skydive City just after 3 p.m.

According to officials, Barrett was listed as an experienced diver on waiver records with more than 1,000 prior jumps.

