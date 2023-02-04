Shooting involving an FHP trooper in Pasco County

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — After a shooting in Wesley Chapel, a man was killed and a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) officer was injured, according to the authorities.

FHP stated that the trooper was traveling northbound on I-75 around 3:15 a.m. when he pulled over to check what he thought were a couple of disabled vehicles.

The vehicles were discovered to be stolen, according to authorities.

According to the sheriff's office, the incident occurred at Overpass Road and I-75 in Wesley Chapel.

FHP confirmed the man's death, but the circumstances surrounding the incident are still unknown.

The area was heavily policed as deputies, troopers, and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement investigated.

This story is still developing. Return for updates.