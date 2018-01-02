Severely diabetic man 64-year-old Pasco County man is missing and endangered

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. - The Pasco County Sheriff's Office is asking for help to locate a missing and endangered 64-year-old man.

Robert Stapleton Jr. was last seen in the area of Little Road and State Road 52 between 4:00 and 5:00 p.m. on December 31. Deputies say he was on the phone with his son at the time and confused where he was. He was supposed to pick his son up from Family Fitness.

A witness reported seeing Stapleton in the Chiefton area driving south on U.S. 19 in a white Ford Taurus with Florida tag 359NMY.

Authorities report Stapleton is a severe diabetic and he had not taken his insulin for several days. His last few blood readings have been high.

If you have any information where Stapleton may be you are asked to call the Pasco County Sheriff's Office at (800) 706-2488.