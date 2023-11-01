Semi hits, kills motorcyclist in Pasco County: FHP

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — A motorcyclist died early Wednesday morning after he was hit by a semi in Pasco County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said it happened just before 7:30 a.m. at the intersection of Chancey Road and Morris Bridge Road.

The unidentified man, 31, was riding a Kawasaki motorcycle eastbound on Chancey Road when the eastbound semi turned left into his path, troopers said.

The motorcyclist died at the scene. The driver of the semi, a 43-year-old man from Land O' Lakes, was not injured.

No other information has been released at this time.