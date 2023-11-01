Watch Now
NewsPasco County

Actions

Semi hits, kills motorcyclist in Pasco County: FHP

police lights generic canva.png
Canva
File image
police lights generic canva.png
Posted at 2023-11-01T09:30:43-0400
and last updated 2023-11-01 10:06:16-04

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — A motorcyclist died early Wednesday morning after he was hit by a semi in Pasco County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said it happened just before 7:30 a.m. at the intersection of Chancey Road and Morris Bridge Road.

The unidentified man, 31, was riding a Kawasaki motorcycle eastbound on Chancey Road when the eastbound semi turned left into his path, troopers said.

The motorcyclist died at the scene. The driver of the semi, a 43-year-old man from Land O' Lakes, was not injured.

No other information has been released at this time.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News Plus 1280x720.png

Local News & Weather. Watch Live and Free 24/7.