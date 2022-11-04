Search underway for suspect who shot at 2 people in car in New Port Richey, police say

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — New Port Richey Police said two people were shot after a gunman opened fire on a car Friday.

According to New Port Richey Police, around 2 p.m., shots were fired into a car on the 6700 block of River Road in New Port Richey.

Police said one victim was a male and he was shot in the back. The other victim, a female, was shot in the arm. Both were taken to a nearby hospital, but police didn't have an update on their condition. Two children were in the car, but neither was hit.

New Port Richey Police said they are still searching the area for the suspect.