Saint Leo University is using its new Hungry Lion food truck to feed students and promote the school

ST. LEO, Fla. — Saint Leo University in Pasco County has come up with a deliciously inventive way to promote the school.

Its brand new Hungry Lion food truck will feed students on the gorgeous college campus from lunch to late-night.

The traveling kitchen, which cranks out fresh, affordable sandwiches, pizzas and more, will also roam all over the Tampa Bay area, promoting the school in the most scrumptious way possible.

"We have a 34-foot rolling billboard here," says Chef Justin Bush, Saint Leo's director of dining services. "When you have this thing out, it's hard to miss."

The novel concept is eight years in the making.

Now that the project is literally rolling along, Saint Leo plans on using the Hungry Lion a lot, including visiting the school's Tampa campus as well.

The Hungry Lion's menu features delectable items named after campus heroes, including the "Big Senese" grinder for Jeffrey D.