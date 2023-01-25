Safety changes coming to crosswalks along busy County Line Road

PASCO COUNTY, Fla — Neighbors who live along County Line Road in Pasco County have asked the county for help for years when it comes to safety for people who walk, bike, and drive that road.

Time and time again, neighbors have expressed fear over the crosswalks in the area as they watch drivers behave badly.

“Nobody stops. They will just continually go by you, not even at 35 but at 45, 55 or 65 mph," said Alicia Willis.

They’ve seen tragedy too. In 2020 a young woman died after she veered off the road and crashed into a brick wall. She was racing at the time. We reported on that crash, and right after that report, the county agreed to lower the speed limit there from 40 to 35 mph.

In 2022, another crash left one car flipped upside down and sent another into a brick wall. That car took out a light pole in the process.

“That happened two minutes before my son would’ve driven by. He was there before the emergency vehicles," Willis said. "So, in my mind, it really did concern me that he could’ve been wrapped up in that. At that point, it was like, we, as parents, can no longer accept the fact that drivers just drive bad. We need to take initiative and make it safer for residents. “

Willis is one of several neighbors that have advocated for safety. Kyle Molder led the charge and contacted county leaders about their concerns.

"It's everybody's job, not just Pasco's job. People may want to rant on Facebook or social media about things, and then they don't get out and follow up. But it takes that follow-up."

When we met up with Molder in September of 2022, he was able to show us how dangerous the crosswalks are. He showed us a video of his daughter as she attempted to cross. Cars blew past her without any hesitation or motivation to stop. At that point, he said flashing beacons at some of the crosswalks would help catch drivers' attention. After our interview in the fall, Molder and dozens of other neighbors met with the county.

“They’ve agreed to install two at the expense of the county and maintain those," Molder said. "If we decide to install two additional, it would be at the expense of the CDDs respectively, but [the county] would maintain them for life.”

The county will also remove some of the crosswalks at intersections that have more than one, and they plan to add additional signage at the crosswalks without flashing beacons to remind drivers it’s the law to stop for pedestrians.

"I’m impressed they are listening, I really am," Willis said.

Willis and Molder are really hopeful about the changes, and they both believe this is the start of a lasting partnership between the community and the county.

Willis does have new concerns to bring to the table, like additional signage in school zones nearby. She said some of the signs are so set back by the time drivers stop at the red light in front of the school they forget they’re in a school zone and begin to ramp back up to normal speed too soon once the light turns green.

“At the end of the day, the more signage, in my mind, the better," Willis said. "Because it’s a constant reminder as to what’s going on in the community and what people need to pay attention to.”

“I’m just very appreciative of ABC Action News and Driving Tampa Bay Forward and the coverage, and I really think that helps get the word out and helps county officials and residents take notice and get involved," Molder said.

Willis plans to bring those additional concerns to school district officials at a meeting tonight, Wednesday, January 25 from 6-9 p.m. at the Meadow Pointe I clubhouse. County and law enforcement officials are expected to be at the meeting too.

If you have a Driving Tampa Bay Forward tip, you'd like us to look into, e-mail us at Driving@wfts.com or call 813-354-2837.