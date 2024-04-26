Rising cost of living forcing some seniors back to work

NEW PORT RICHEY — Ricky Bowman is looking for a job. Any job, but preferably back to painting.

At 66 years old, returning to the workforce wasn’t something he thought he’d have to do.

But with the rising cost of living many seniors can’t make it on their social security alone.

“The price of everything is almost double. $8 for a box of cereal?” said Bowman.

Ricky’s social security benefits are about $1,400 a month.

“If it wasn’t for food stamps and my health insurance that I don’t even know if I’ll be able to keep that. I don’t know what we’d be doing,” he said.

One Community Now in New Port Richey helps people in need, and they said they’ve seen an increasing number of seniors come in in need of a job.

“A lot of them are just really nervous. They are afraid that they aren’t going to be able to live and survive. And a lot of them don’t have families,” said case worker Melissa Heid.

One Community Now said so far, they found work for just one senior at Dunkin Donuts.

“A lot of the fast food industries are hiring more young who move quicker. So they are having a hard time even finding a receptionist somewhere,” said Heid.

A recent report from Harvard University said nearly a third of households headed by seniors are considered cost-burdened. That means they pay more than 30% of their income for housing.

Half of that group pays more than 50%.

There are also more seniors than ever before who qualify for federal housing subsidies, and the demand can’t keep up.

Ricky said he’s just getting by and having to cut out some things he really loves, like fishing.

But getting a job would really help.

“It would make a huge difference because I’ll have enough to do things like go out to dinner once a month. Just go places and do things,” said Bowman.