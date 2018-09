PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies are still looking for a vehicle that struck and killed a bicyclist along a Pasco County road this week, and now residents want something done about the narrow roadway.

"This road is a death trap," said Anthony Perugini who lives near Boyette Road in Wesley Chapel.

Perugini says the county and voters are to blame for the lack of changes on the busy road.

"I’ve written to my county commissioners for the last 3 years, a least 3-4 times a year saying that somebody will die on this road," said Perugini.

And on Wednesday night, that’s what happened when Hans Mentor was riding his bike on the shoulderless Boyette Road in Wesley Chapel when a vehicle struck and killed him — then took off.

"He was a good person. I’d see him every day here riding his bike and for that life to be taken, I feel that we’re all responsible," said Perugini.

Perugini says his frustration is that with the growing population in the area, little is being done about the increased traffic making it dangerous for bicyclists.

Romane Smith was trying to ride his bike on Boyette Road near where Hans Mentor was killed days earlier.

"Its very dangerous the road is very narrow," said Smith.

He was forced into the grass to keep safe.

"No sidewalk, no shoulder, no bike lane, cars going over the speed limit consistently," said Perugini.

Perugini says infrastructure improvements need to go along with housing developments.

"It's only a matter of time before someone gets killed again," said Perugini.

Pasco County says the Boyette Road sidewalk from Vandine Road to Wesley Chapel District Park is a funded project by the County and the design is programmed for fiscal year 2020-21, with construction funded in fiscal year 2022-23.