Rabbit rescue in Holiday to host 'Tampa Bay Bunfest' on Saturday to celebrate bunnies

Suncoast House Rabbit Rescue, which receives 30 calls a month about abandoned bunnies, will host a free family event this weekend.

"Tampa Bay Bunfest" will educate guests about what it takes to adopt and enjoy a house rabbit as a pet.

The event takes place Saturday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. at 3210 Darlington Road in Holiday.

Suncoast House Rabbit Rescue is a nonprofit in Holiday run by Kurtis Marsh and Sunje Schwarz, who say misinformation about rabbit care is what leads many people to abandon the pets after a short time.

Easter is a problematic holiday for people giving up on their pet rabbits, as is Christmas and Father's Day. Other trouble spots are both the start and end of the school season.