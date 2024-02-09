Premier Healthcare provides access to care to families in Pasco County

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — A New Port Richey nonprofit is committed to providing healthcare to those who need it in Pasco County.

Premier Healthcare provides all kinds of care for adults and children, including anything from routine care to dental visits.

In February, they're encouraging families to make sure they get their children's dental cleanings. It's Children's Dental Health Month, and Dr. Lisa Painter said it's important to get kids seen by a dentist when they get their first tooth.

"I think a lot of parents might not know, but baby teeth are super important. They hold the space for the permanent teeth and help them for speaking and chewing and just having confidence," Dr. Painter, DDS at Premier Healthcare, said.

On Feb. 19, Premier Healthcare will be holding a Children's Dental Day at all of their locations. They will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Appointments are encouraged, but walk-ups are welcome.

They accept insurance but also work with families on a sliding scale to make sure they get the care they need.