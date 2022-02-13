Precautionary boil notice issued for some homes in New Port Richey

A Precautionary boil notice has been issued for some residences in New Port Richey. The advisory was issued after an offroad vehicle hit an air relief valve on a Florida Government Utility Authority (FGUA) water main.

The repairs have been made to the valve, but residents that had low pressure will need to boil water while service is fully restored.

The precautionary boil notice has been issued for the following addresses:

769 Jenny Way

4778-5789 Elisabethan Lane

5712-2727 Biscayne Court

6196-5853 Sea Forest Drive

4401-4304 Sanddollar Court

4304-4522 Seagull Drive

6001-6029 Bayway Court

4516 Seaview Place

The Landings @ Seafores 4552 Seagull Dr

6011-6035 Barefoot Court

The Landings of St. Andrew (Seaforest Drive)

More information provided on boiling water provided by FGUA:

During the Advisory, in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines, customers are encouraged to bring water used for cooking or drinking to a rolling boil for at least one minute, enough to render water free of bacteria, viruses, and protozoa. Alternatively, bottled water may, be used. Billboards will be erected at the intersection of Seagull Drive and Sea Forest Drive, and Biscayne Drive and Sea Forest Drive. The FGUA apologizes for any inconvenience caused by this unforeseen event and appreciates its’ customers patience and understanding while it addresses this concern. For additional information and updates on the status of the interruption of service, please visit the FGUA Outages and Notice page at https://www.fgua.com/support-center/outages-and-notices/, or contact the FGUA Pasco Customer Service Office After-Hours number at (727) 372-0115.