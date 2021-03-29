Powerball ticket worth $238 million sold at Publix in Lutz for March 27, 2021 drawing

LUTZ, Fla. — People living in the Tampa Bay area will want to double check their Powerball tickets because someone is an instant multi-millionaire.

The winning ticket for the March 27 drawing was sold at the Publix store on N. Nebraska Avenue in Lutz.

The winning numbers were 6, 14, 38, 39, 65 with 6 as the Powerball.

The winner can choose to have the $238 million jackpot paid over thirty years or take a one-time lump sum of $160 million.

Per Florida law, the winner has 180 days from the date of the drawing to come forward to claim the prize, but only sixty days if they want the cash option.

There were a total of 66,451 winning tickets sold in Florida for Saturday's drawing. No tickets sold in the state matched all five white numbers. Three tickets matched four numbers and the Powerball and are each worth at least $50,000.

The last time a ticket won the Powerball jackpot before Saturday night was for the January 20, 2021 drawing.

Two Powerball jackpot winning tickets were sold in Florida in 2020. Each winner claimed the cash option.

The Powerball jackpot now resets to $20 million for Wednesday’s drawing. The deadline to buy tickets in Florida is 10:00 p.m. EST.

For more information, visit www.flalottery.com/site/powerball.