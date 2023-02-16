PopStroke Opens In Lutz Friday

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — PopStroke, the golf entertainment venue designed by Tiger Woods, cut the ribbon on their latest location in Florida.

It's right on the border of Lutz and Wesley Chapel and brings more family-friendly entertainment to the area.

The concept is being called "putt-putt on steroids" and is gaining popularity along with other golf clubs like "Top Golf," with a large bar and restaurant involved.

This location has two 18-hole courses, a playground, a gaming area, an ice cream parlor, a bar and a restaurant.

The owners say they are very excited to be in the Wesley Chapel Tampa area, with its population growth explosion. They think that the demographic fits the concept perfectly.

Pasco County is welcoming the edition to the "Sports Coast" and was there to welcome and cut the ribbon on the latest venue.

PopStroke opens at noon on Friday, February 17. It's first come, first serve, so there are no reservations at this time.

Pricing allows for all-day play and there are discounts.

All Day Play: $30

$30 Seniors (60+): $20

$20 Military: $20

$20 Kids ages 3-5: $15

(2 and under free)

$15 (2 and under free) Groups (10 or more): $22

They do not currently have their hours listed. But their other locations, like Sarasota, are open seven days a week until midnight.

Located at:

25297 Sierra Center Blvd., Lutz, FL 33559

813-738-8590