Polk County man arrested for DUI after hitting Florida trooper, officials say

Posted at 8:44 AM, Oct 30, 2023
POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A man was arrested after he allegedly hit a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) trooper while driving under the influence early Monday in Lakeland.

FHP said Jesus Eduardo Cano Zamora, 20, was driving a Hyundai Accent east on US-98 when he ran a red light. The Hyundai then crashed into a marked FHP Dodge Charger traveling west when it was making a left turn on a green arrow.

The Hyundai collided with the passenger side of the Charger, injuring the 51-year-old trooper driving the Charger and a 25-year-old passenger of the Hyundai.

All parties suffered only minor injuries.

Zamora was later arrested for DUI, no driver's license, possessing open containers of alcohol and running a red light.

