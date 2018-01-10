Pizza delivery helps catch Port Richey attempted homicide suspect

WFTS Webteam
4:26 PM, Jan 10, 2018
PORT RICHEY, Fla. — A pizza delivery led to the location and arrest of a Pasco County homicide suspect on Wednesday.

Luis Marino Nieuwkerk was reportedly in a verbal dispute over drugs Tuesday night and fired two rounds from a handgun at the victims.

He then left the scene in a dark-colored sedan, which was later found abandoned at 10706 Yorkshire Court and impounded.

Deputies staked out the apartment complex where the vehicle was found. Ultimately a pizza was ordered to where Nieuwkerk was hiding, and he was taken into custody without incident.

